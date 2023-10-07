Verstappen claims third world title as Piastri takes maiden win and Perez suffers disastrous crash – GPFans F1 Recap

Jay Winter

Saturday 7 October 2023 23:57

Max Verstappen clinched his third consecutive drivers world championship in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Piastri takes sprint VICTORY as Verstappen claims third world championship

Oscar Piastri stormed to his first win in Formula 1 after claiming sprint victory in Qatar having held off a challenge from newly crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Perez suffers disastrous F1 crash to officially end title hopes

Sergio Perez handed his team-mate Max Verstappen his third consecutive world championship after crashing out of the F1 Sprint Race in Qatar after getting into an incident with Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.

Verstappen F1 champion CONFUSION detailed by former driver

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has lifted the lid on the chaotic post-race moments during the 2022 season where it was unclear if Max Verstappen had indeed won the drivers' championship.

