F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 concludes its time in Qatar on Sunday with the main event itself, following a thrilling sprint weekend format.
Friday's qualifying set the grid for today's action, with Saturday's sprint festivities bearing no impact on the race itself.
Max Verstappen sealed his third world title in as many years, confirmed thanks to an unfortunate moment from Sergio Perez, as the Dutchman came home in third during the sprint race.
Oscar Piastri, who lines up in sixth for lights out, took the chequered flag during Saturday's shortened race format, with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris rounding off a 1-2 as he followed the Australian over the line.
Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event in Qatar.
F1 Qatar Grand Prix - October 8, 2023
Local time: 8pm Sunday
UK time (BST): 6pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 7pm Sunday
United States (Eastern Time): 1pm Sunday
United States (Central Time): 12pm Sunday
United States (Pacific Time): 10am Sunday
South Africa: 7pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Monday
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix live on TV
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Qatar. Please check local listings.
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
