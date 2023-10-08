F1 Race Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 8 October 2023 13:00

Formula 1 concludes its time in Qatar on Sunday with the main event itself, following a thrilling sprint weekend format.

Friday's qualifying set the grid for today's action, with Saturday's sprint festivities bearing no impact on the race itself.

Max Verstappen sealed his third world title in as many years, confirmed thanks to an unfortunate moment from Sergio Perez, as the Dutchman came home in third during the sprint race.

Oscar Piastri, who lines up in sixth for lights out, took the chequered flag during Saturday's shortened race format, with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris rounding off a 1-2 as he followed the Australian over the line.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event in Qatar.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix - October 8, 2023

Local time: 8pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 6pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 7pm Sunday

United States (Eastern Time): 1pm Sunday

United States (Central Time): 12pm Sunday

United States (Pacific Time): 10am Sunday

South Africa: 7pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Monday

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix live on TV

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Qatar. Please check local listings.

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

