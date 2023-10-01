Mercedes tease Hamilton over new Mario Kart helmet design

Sam Cook

Sunday 1 October 2023 20:57

Lewis Hamilton has been teased by his Mercedes team about a potential new helmet design, after he was spotted dressed as Toad from Mario Kart.

The seven-time world champion recently debuted a new light-up helmet at the Japanese Grand Prix, an innovative design that was created in collaboration with Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama.

The helmet went down well amongst fans at the circuit, but Hamilton wasn't able to provide his adoring fans with a trip onto the podium, instead coming home in a disappointing fifth.

Now, he has been dared by his team to go with a Toad-inspired helmet for the Qatar GP, after being spotted out with his friends dressed as the adorable Mario Kart character.

"Go on Lewis, don't be shy," the post on the team's official X account read.

Go on Lewis, don't be shy. 🍄 pic.twitter.com/kf5kXePHHk — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 30, 2023

New helmet rules

Hamilton's helmet at the Qatar GP last year featured a rainbow flag

After a strict rule on the number of helmet designs in a single season was lifted in 2020, there has been a huge increase in the number of commemorative helmets from drivers expressing their more creative side.

Hamilton is certainly one of the drivers who feels like it is important for him to be himself even whilst racing, and that's a characteristic that has won him much admiration from his rivals over the years, including Pierre Gasly.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?