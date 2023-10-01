Horner warns Red Bull as Ricciardo discusses reputational damage and Russell answers key question – GPFans F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 1 October 2023 00:27

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner warned his team of the limited opportunities they will have to work on their car during the remaining sprint race weekends this season, starting at the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix.

Ricciardo admits to not caring over reputational damage at McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he 'didn't care anymore' about damaging his reputation whilst at McLaren.

Russell shares answer to key Mercedes question as F1 team joins latest viral trend

"All the time, who doesn't?" That was George Russell's answer to the question that is seemingly on everybody's lips right now: "How often do you think about the Roman empire?"

McLaren F1 team principal admits Piastri cannot 'learn' key skill

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella is optimistic about the growth of young driver Oscar Piastri, although the Formula 1 team principal admitted the Australian cannot 'learn race pace'.

F1 legend tips two drivers to take over from Perez at Red Bull

Eddie Jordan believes Red Bull should consider promoting their reserve driver, Liam Lawson, as one of two possible drivers to partner Max Verstappen in the 2025 Formula 1 season.

