Red Bull reveal Verstappen WORRY as McLaren issue Norris CONTRACT news and Hamilton voices Mercedes FRUSTRATION – GPFans F1 Recap
Helmut Marko has admitted he is concerned about Max Verstappen winning the drivers' title in Qatar, but only because of how it could affect Red Bull's spend on the celebrations.
McLaren address Norris' future as Red Bull links continue
McLaren boss Andrea Stella has revealed that "positive conversations" have been held with star driver Lando Norris over a contract extension beyond 2025.
Hamilton voices frustration at Mercedes' expectations
Lewis Hamilton has admitted Mercedes will fail to achieve their own expectations set out for this season.
F1 star claims Perez needs TEACHING after repeat penalties
Williams driver Alexander Albon has stated that the five-second penalties used for contact incidents are “not really teaching the drivers anything”, calling for harsher sanctions following Sergio Perez’s recent on-track incidents.
Struggling F1 star savaged as key Aston Martin issue is revealed
Pundits have singled out Lance Stroll as Aston Martin's main headache this year.
