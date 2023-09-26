Red Bull reveal Verstappen WORRY as McLaren issue Norris CONTRACT news and Hamilton voices Mercedes FRUSTRATION – GPFans F1 Recap

Jay Winter

Tuesday 26 September 2023 23:57

Helmut Marko has admitted he is concerned about Max Verstappen winning the drivers' title in Qatar, but only because of how it could affect Red Bull's spend on the celebrations.

McLaren address Norris' future as Red Bull links continue

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has revealed that "positive conversations" have been held with star driver Lando Norris over a contract extension beyond 2025.

Hamilton voices frustration at Mercedes' expectations

Lewis Hamilton has admitted Mercedes will fail to achieve their own expectations set out for this season.

F1 star claims Perez needs TEACHING after repeat penalties

Williams driver Alexander Albon has stated that the five-second penalties used for contact incidents are “not really teaching the drivers anything”, calling for harsher sanctions following Sergio Perez’s recent on-track incidents.

Struggling F1 star savaged as key Aston Martin issue is revealed

Pundits have singled out Lance Stroll as Aston Martin's main headache this year.

