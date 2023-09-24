Gasly fumes at Alpine over 'POINTLESS' team orders

Joe Ellis

Pierre Gasly was left flabbergasted after being told to let his team-mate, Esteban Ocon, through on the last lap of the Japanese GP.

The two Frenchmen ran ninth and 10th in the closing stages when Alpine asked Gasly to let Ocon through, despite there being no obvious reason to do so.

Ocon had fought back after contact on lap one and he had not had to let Gasly through earlier in the race.

Gasly was just as confused as those watching over the decision which he claims was not discussed prior to the race.

Gasly: I don't see the point

The Alpine duo have come together more than once this season already

"We both finished in the points, so there were positives and negatives," Gasly said to Canal+ after the race.

"For the team, whether we do nine and 10 or 10 and nine, it's all the same. I don't see the point of doing that. On the last lap, I was asked to give Esteban my place, something that hadn't been discussed before the race.

"I'd done better in qualifying, I was out in front, I had more pace. I don't understand. It's three more points for the team, but we'll talk about the rest. We weren't far from Alonso at the end. We have good pace in the race and less in qualifying."

