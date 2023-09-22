F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Chris Deeley

Friday 22 September 2023 21:27

Red Bull finally looked vulnerable last weekend in Singapore, but Friday's practice at Suzuka saw Max Verstappen right back on form – streaking clear of the field to finish top of the timing sheets in both sessions.

That being said, his team-mate Sergio Perez seemed to struggle for pace himself, dragged into the midfield dogfight with best lap times about a second slower than the Dutchman in each session.

All of that means that qualifying on Saturday morning should be well worth watching. Remember, it's not the 'standard' F1 time slot – so be sure to set your alarms.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday at Suzuka.

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - September 23, 2023

We get under way on Saturday morning local time in Japan with a one-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Suzuka): 11:30am Saturday

UK time (BST): 3.30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4.30am Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10.30pm Friday

United States (Central Time): 9.30pm Friday

United States (Pacific Time): 7.30pm Friday

South Africa: 4.30am Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12.30pm Saturday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - September 22, 2023

We continue on Saturday afternoon local time in Japan with the all-important qualifying shootout. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Suzuka): 3pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 7am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 8am Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 2.00am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 1.00am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 11pm Friday

South Africa: 8am Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4pm Saturday

How to watch F1 practice live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Japan, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1)

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5 (FP2 delayed)

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

