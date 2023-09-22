Alpine suffer nightmare end to Japanese Grand Prix FP2 after CRASH causes red flag

Matthew Hobkinson

Pierre Gasly had an unfortunate end to his FP2 at the Japanese Grand Prix after he crashed into the barriers to cause a red flag.

The Frenchman, who recorded the 19th fastest time of the session, locked up at Degner 2 and skidded through the gravel before making contact with the wall.

Alpine will have work to do to fix what looks to be some nasty suspension damage despite the relatively low impact.

The crash came with just two minutes left in FP2, prompting an early end to the session, as Gasly took to team radio to apologise to the team.

Team-mate Esteban Ocon finished the session in 12th, with both drivers having plenty to ponder ahead of Saturday's final practice and qualifying sessions.

First sessions at Suzuka

Max Verstappen impressed during FP1 and FP2 in Suzuka

At the top of the order it was firmly business as usual for Max Verstappen, who looked to put a disappointing weekend in Singapore behind him as he topped both FP1 and FP2.

Lando Norris impressed yet again for McLaren, while Ferrari meanwhile saw both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz take it in turns to finish behind Verstappen in each of the practice sessions.

Mercedes endured a difficult time on track at Suzuka, with Lewis Hamilton ending FP2 down in 14th.

George Russell managed to improve on his 13th fastest lap time in FP1 to finish the following session in P5.

