F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix practice times

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 22 September 2023 05:35 - Updated: 05:35

Max Verstappen returned to the top of the timesheets during FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix, as the Red Bull star resumed business as usual after a difficult weekend in Singapore last time out.

The two-time world champion wasted no time to get back to his usual levels of dominance on track, as he recorded the fastest lap time of the session with a 1:31.647s.

Verstappen was joined in the top three during the weekend's first running at Suzuka by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris in second and third respectively.

Although there is still plenty of action to be had on track this weekend ahead of qualifying and the race itself, Verstappen looked to be in a dominant mood after the conclusion of FP1.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action at Suzuka.

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday September 22

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:31.647s

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.626s

3. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.745s

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.927s

5. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.950s

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.003s

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.066s

8. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.344s

9. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri): +1.358s

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.393s

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.396s

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.482s

13. George Russell (Mercedes): +1.663s

14. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.801s

15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.869s

16. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2.052s

17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +2.213s

18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +2.328s

19. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2.565s

20. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +3.184s

Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two practices session today as the Japanese Grand Prix weekend gets into the thick of the action.

FP1 started at 11.30am local time (03.30am UK, 04.30am CET) with FP2 later in the day at 3pm local time – that's 7am UK time.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

