F1 team announce driver SIGNING as Perez admits Marko talks and Vettel reveals F1 track return – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Friday 15 September 2023 00:27

Williams has announced the acquisition of 14-year-old FIA Karting European Champion Oleksandr Bondarev to its driver academy.

Perez reveals clear the air talks with Marko

Sergio Perez has confirmed that he accepted Helmut Marko’s apology after the Red Bull adviser made widely criticised remarks about his heritage and performance.

Vettel to start un-BEE-LIEVABLE Suzuka project

Sebastian Vettel will continue with his commitment to wildlife this month as he returns to Suzuka to build eleven new beehives at turn two.

History provides WARNING for Verstappen at Singapore Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix could prove a thorn in Max Verstappen’s side and his team-mate Sergio Perez could excel, based on past performances.

F1 race winner shuts down Hamilton over DIG at Verstappen

David Coulthard has shared his displeasure with Lewis Hamilton following comments he made that Max Verstappen hasn't had tough team-mates.

