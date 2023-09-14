Shay Rogers

Thursday 14 September 2023 20:57

David Coulthard has shared his displeasure with Lewis Hamilton following comments he made that Max Verstappen hasn't had tough team-mates.

The Brit made the accusation in an interview with Sky Sports before the Italian Grand Prix, before going on to list his team-mates throughout his F1 career.

While Hamilton has faced fierce competition from the other side of the garage throughout his time in F1, he harshly downplayed the talents of drivers Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly when criticising Verstappen.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Coulthard: That’s not the case

“I know Lewis had made a comment that he does not have tough team-mates," Coulthard told Formula1.com. “First of all, that's not the case, and second of all it's not actually about who your team-mate is, it's about who your competitors are, and his biggest competitor so far has been Lewis.

“And they have been unbelievable in the way they have gone wheel-to-wheel, and performed, and really delivered some great results. Whether you are a Mercedes fan, a Ferrari fan, it doesn’t matter.”

Hamilton recently signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes, seeing him through to the end of the 2025 season as he attempts to win a record eighth world championship.

Lewis Hamilton rounds the famous Parabolica during the Italian Grand Prix weekend

Coulthard has also tipped the Brit to make another title challenge with Mercedes before he leaves the sport for pastures new.

“Lewis has shown his pedigree. Seven-time world champion, could have been nine times, could've been 10,” he said.

“The reality is he's got that, he's signed for another two years, he has got the hunger, he has been exceptional all the way from karting to where he is now, and now we will see what Mercedes give him as a car.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon EXCITED by new Williams F1 project as star driver enjoys extra responsibility