History provides WARNING for Verstappen at Singapore Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 14 September 2023 21:42

The Singapore Grand Prix could prove a thorn in Max Verstappen’s side and his team-mate Sergio Perez could excel, based on past performances.

Verstappen’s dominance this season was evident from the get-go, and the Red Bull driver appears nigh-on unbeatable 14 races into the season.

But if history is anything to go by, his reign of dominance over the grid could come to a halt at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen has won 12 out of 14 races so far this season, losing only to Perez on two occasions.

But the Dutchman has never won the race at the Marina Bay circuit, despite finishing on the podium twice over six years attempting the race.

In fact, Verstappen has only ever led three laps of the night race – fewer than Antonio Giovinazzi – while Perez, on the other hand, won last year’s race, and Verstappen came in P7.

Perez also won the most recent night race in Jeddah this year, and has proven himself several times to be the ‘king of the streets’, excelling at street circuits such as Marina Bay.

Importance of pole position

The driver who takes pole position in qualifying has won eight of the 13 races contested at the Marina Bay Circuit.

Unfortunately, Red Bull has not taken P1 in qualifying at a Singapore race since 2013 – Perez managed to clinch a victory from P2, starting behind Charles Leclerc.

This weekend, it will be crucial for Perez or Verstappen to secure a place at or near the front of the grid, if the team want to continue their streak of winning every race this season.

Statistics from Sundaram Ramaswami. For more, follow @f1statsguru on Twitter.

