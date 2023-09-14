Williams announce EXCITING new driver signing

Shay Rogers

Thursday 14 September 2023 13:57

Williams has announced the acquisition of 14-year-old FIA Karting European Champion Oleksandr Bondarev to its driver academy.

Bondarev made history this year, becoming the first Ukrainian to win the CIK-FIA Karting European championship and will take the next step by competing in the World Karting Championship this winter.

This now takes the number of drivers in the Williams Academy up to five, with Jamie Chadwick, Oliver Gray, Zak O’Sullivan and Franco Colapinto also on the books.

Bondarev: This is a huge step for me

“Since I was five years old, when I began karting, I dreamt about Formula 1,” he said in a press release. “I have a long way to go, of course, but this is a huge step for me.

“I always knew that becoming part of an F1 young driver programme was crucial and I will work hard to repay the confidence and belief which James and Sven have placed in me.”

Sven Sveets, Williams Sporting Director reiterated his pleasure at securing the highly regarded talent’s signature.

“He’s a highly regarded young talent that we’ve monitored for some time. At just 14 years old, he already has several impressive achievements to his name,” he said.

“Oleksandr has shown a lot of potential at an early age and we look forward to supporting his development as he continues his journey in karting.”

