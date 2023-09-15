F1 News Today: Hamilton slams Marko as Verstappen gives FIERY response and Williams reveal stunning update
Lewis Hamilton has issued resounding criticism of the comments Helmut Marko made about Sergio Perez in which he confused his nationality and attributed his rocky performance on track to being ‘South American’.
Verstappen gives FIERY response to Wolff claims
Max Verstappen has fired back at Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after he made a comment at the Italian Grand Prix saying ‘nobody reads’ F1 records.
Williams unveil STUNNING new livery for Singapore Grand Prix
Williams have unveiled a striking new livery for the Singapore Grand Prix, as they look to build on the pace that Alex Albon has shown in recent weeks.
F1 driver's coach reveals the 'EXTREME discomfort' in preparation for ONE race
Nico Hulkenberg’s performance coach has revealed the intense training the driver has undergone to prepare for the heat and humidity of the Singapore Grand Prix.
Cool Ferrari F1 technology used by Schumacher set to feature at antique fair
Michael Schumacher’s 2006 Ferrari F1 simulator is set to be put in front of an auction house in Belfast this weekend, offering enthusiasts a chance to view a rare piece of memorabilia.
