Michael Schumacher’s 2006 Ferrari F1 simulator is set to be put in front of an auction house in Belfast this weekend, offering enthusiasts a chance to view a rare piece of memorabilia.

The simulator is set to feature at a celebrity auction within the coming months and is expected to generate a lot of interest from around the world.

Sadly, it couldn’t help Schumacher win the title in 2006, as his championship hopes went up in flames at the season ending Japanese Grand Prix following an engine failure.

Loaded with a Fanatec force feedback racing wheel, and every track that featured during the 2006 season, this simulator is any F1 fan’s dream.

Mullen: Fantastic piece of official Ferrari equipment

Antiques dealer Niall Mullen is bringing the piece to the Timeless Antique Dealers Fair in Belfast, to give fans an exclusive look at some F1 history.

“This is a fantastic piece of official Ferrari equipment and would have been used by the great German ace and his team-mate Felipe Massa,” he said.

“The working simulator, which originally cost in excess of 60,000 euros, features a force-feedback steering wheel and is loaded with all the F1 circuits from the time and a number of international tracks used for testing.

“It will feature in an auction of celebrity items due to be held in the coming months, but I really wanted the public to be able to see this while they experience all the other fantastic items at Ireland’s largest selection of classic pieces that stand the test of time.”

It’s unknown what the simulator could fetch in value, however items like this are few and far between in the F1 world with this being one of the first mobile simulators of the 2000’s.

