F1 driver's coach reveals the 'EXTREME discomfort' in preparation for ONE race

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 14 September 2023 16:57

Nico Hulkenberg’s performance coach has revealed the intense training the driver has undergone to prepare for the heat and humidity of the Singapore Grand Prix.

At the Marina Bay circuit driving conditions are often difficult for driver due to the weather, with predictions for this weekend showing temperatures in excess of 30C each day.

Martin Poole, performance coach for the Haas driver, has said they were preparing for Singapore ‘since the start of the summer break’.

This involved training in hot and humid conditions and becoming accustomed to what Poole referred to as the ‘extreme discomfort’ of the race.

Singapore GP tests driver fitness

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, Poole explained how the team works with Nico to help him prepare for, compete in and recover from the intense racing experience.

Temperatures can surpass 30C at the Marina Bay Circuit

He said: “We’ve had our eye on Singapore since the start of the summer break and Nico has done a lot of his training sessions in high heat or humidity over that break to help him prepare.

“Increasing aerobic fitness, adapting to the heat and also just getting used to the extreme discomfort of feeling tired in hot and sweaty conditions is the best way he can prepare for a unique race like Singapore.”

Asked what Hulkenberg does to stay cool, Poole said: “Before each session on track in Singapore, we will work hard to pre-cool his body by wearing a cool vest, using frozen towels and drinking cold drinks.

“After each session, Nico will jump straight into an ice bath to rapidly lower his core temperature, allowing his body to start recovering more quickly.

“Nico will typically lose 1.5 to 2kg during the Singapore Grand Prix.”

