F1 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast

Formula 1 teams and drivers alike will have one eye on the weather forecast this week, with the Singapore Grand Prix threatening to bring hot and heavy thunderstorms for the race weekend.

Max Verstappen saw his supreme dominance of the sport tested at Monza last time out, with the Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc bringing the fight to Red Bull in front of an adoring home crowd.

Ultimately though, Verstappen left Sainz in his wake after just 15 laps at the Temple of Speed; with Sergio Perez following his team-mate over the line for a Red Bull 1-2.

Attentions now turn to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, a track that will suit Perez having claimed victory here in 2022, as Verstappen goes in search of his first ever win in Singapore.

But how might the weather forecast affect the drivers? Ahead of the weekend, here is the forecast...

Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

A smattering light rain is predicted to fall during the first practice session, with current forecasts expecting a 10 per cent chance of precipitation during FP1.

Between sessions, little change is expected for what is forecast to be a dry FP2.

Teams will be keeping an eye on the current outlook, as thundery showers earlier in the day continue to pose a risk, yet with temperatures expected to be in excess of 30 degrees Celsius all weekend, the track should rapidly dry.

Saturday

Saturday's third and final practice session currently has a 10 per cent chance of rain in and among sunny spells.

In a similar theme to Friday, the main threat of thunderstorms is currently due to arrive much earlier in the day, with the night race timings ensuring that the track has plenty of time to dry.

That 10 per cent threat of rain will hang in the air for qualifying ahead of Sunday's all important race.

Sunday

The unrelenting temperatures continue into Sunday with current forecasts expecting a high of 31 degrees Celsius.

The sticky weather brings a substantial 45 per cent threat of thunderstorms ahead of the race, with lights out currently predicted to hold a 22 per cent chance of rain.

The rain comes fast and heavy in Singapore, and if the 2022 grand prix is anything to go by, fans can expect the track to drain well regardless of the amount of rain thrown at it in the build-up.

The hope for fans therefore is that strategy decisions will be vital in changeable weather, without preventing the full enjoyment of the race itself.

Verstappen will be looking to improve on his P7 result here last year, as he hopes the weather does not keep him from yet another race win on his march to a third successive word title.

