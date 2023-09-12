F1 News Today: Hamilton names GOAT as Vettel RETURN on the cards and Verstappen opens up on beating Schumacher

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 12 September 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his 'GOAT' as a sporting legend outside of Formula 1 is former NBA player Michael Jordan.

Huge F1 figure hints at Vettel return to DRIVING in F1

Helmut Marko has hinted that Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 career as a driver may not be finished, despite his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Verstappen opens up on BEATING Hamilton and Schumacher

Max Verstappen has said he has 'no desire' to race until the same age as Lewis Hamilton, or Fernando Alonso, and has his eyes on being the fastest now, rather than looking to break Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's record of seven world championships.

F1 champion hits out at 'CHURLISH' Wolff over Verstappen claims

Damon Hill has criticised Toto Wolff for a lack of grace over comments he made at the Italian Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen broke the F1 record for most consecutive victories.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast

Formula 1 teams and drivers alike will have one eye on the weather forecast this week, with the Singapore Grand Prix threatening to bring hot and heavy thunderstorms for the race weekend.

