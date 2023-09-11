Hamilton names sporting legend as his 'GOAT' outside of F1

Luis Raya

Monday 11 September 2023 20:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his 'GOAT' as a sporting legend outside of Formula 1 is former NBA player Michael Jordan.

Mercedes posted a video on their social media where numerous team members named their sporting legend as the GOAT outside of F1. Valentino Rossi, Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, and Eliud Kipchoge were some of the responses, while some made jokes and mentioned that their idols were singers Harry Styles and Shania Twain. Hamilton was straightforward and said his idol was Michael Jordan.

Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, leaving an indelible mark on an entire generation due to his extensive list of achievements, playing style, and attitude. His six NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals are among his standout accomplishments. Like Jordan, Hamilton consistently brings his A-game on the track in challenging moments and seeks extra motivation to beat his rivals.

On the other hand, George Russell mentioned that his ultimate role model outside of Formula 1 is the former tennis player Roger Federer. With 103 singles titles on the ATP Tour, including 20 major men's singles titles, the Swiss athlete is one of the greatest tennis players in history. His quality and elegance both on and off the court make him a true icon.

Hamilton and Russell in the hunt for third and fifth place in the championship

2023 hasn't been the best season for Mercedes. The team abandoned their 'zero sidepod' concept starting at the Monaco Grand Prix, and in many races, they have struggled to find a competitive pace.

With a car that thrives on high-downforce circuits, Hamilton and Russell have faced challenges on tracks like the Red Bull Ring and Spa-Francorchamps in 2023. Hamilton has managed to secure four podiums so far and is currently third in the championship, just six points behind Fernando Alonso, with surpassing the Spaniard as his main goal.

On the other hand, Russell has had a tougher first half of the season, with only one podium to his name, and he's currently seventh in the standings. However, the 25-year-old British driver is within striking distance of the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc, just eight and two points ahead respectively. Russell's primary aspiration would be to secure fifth place in the championship.

In theory, the latter part of the season should favour the W14, and the team remains optimistic about their objectives. Additionally, teams like Aston Martin, McLaren, and Ferrari shouldn't be underestimated, as they could provide surprises in this final stretch of the season.

