Stewart WARNS Verstappen over F1 domination using Hamilton example

Janice Kusters

Sunday 10 September 2023 10:57

Sir Jackie Stewart expressed his belief that Verstappen hasn't yet reached his limit, despite extracting the 'absolute maximum' from the car in every aspect.

Verstappen, who recently achieved the record for the most consecutive race wins and appears poised to secure the 2023 drivers' championship, is enjoying an extraordinarily dominant season in F1 history.

Yet, even before this season, the Dutchman had been shattering records, including becoming the youngest race winner, boasting the highest number of overtakes in a single season, holding the title of the youngest driver with a grand slam, clinching the most wins in an F1 season, and many more.

In a recent interview with Bild, Stewart had nothing but praise for Verstappen, highlighting that he ‘drives outstandingly,’ particularly in comparison to his teammate Sergio Perez, whom Stewart characterised as performing only 'solidly.’

“Typically, drivers develop until their late twenties," he remarked. "But to be honest: I don't see much room for Verstappen to improve.

“No matter whether it's raining, windy or hot - Max gets the absolute maximum out of the car everywhere. But you shouldn't forget that he's not a normal 25-year-old. He has been racing in Formula 1 since he was 17 and is much more experienced than others his age.”

At 17 years and 166 days, Verstappen was the youngest driver ever to make his debut in Formula 1

When asked if he believes that there will be another world champion as long as Verstappen is in F1, the ex-f1 star admitted: “It's hard to imagine at the moment, but people also thought with Lewis Hamilton that no one could beat him as long as he was active.”

READ MORE: Schumacher and Verstappen 'THRIVE' on mind games claims performance psychologist

Jackie Stewart's F1 Career vs. today's drivers

The Flying Scot won three Formula One World Drivers' Championships in nine seasons from 1965 to 1973 and argued that winning multiple consecutive Formula 1 titles has become more achievable in recent times.

This he partially attributed to the expanded racing calendar, affording drivers the luxury of recovering from a subpar weekend.

Stewart confidently asserted that drivers have it easier nowadays, stating: “It's even a little easier for Max to win multiple world titles in a row than it was in my time.

“Because there are a lot more races. When I became world champion for the first time in 1969, we only drove eleven grands prix. This year the calendar consisted of 24 races. With that number, you can afford a bad weekend and still have chances for the title.”

Yet it's also a result of their singular commitment to the role of being an F1 driver, which stands in stark contrast to Stewart's simultaneous involvement in numerous other competitions throughout his F1 career.

The former driver pointed this out, remarking: “Back then I still had to drive in rally, IndyCar, touring championships and many other competitions to earn enough money.

“While pilots now drive 24 races a year, I had 65 when I was at my peak. This meant that we travelled a lot more back then. My record for most Atlantic crossings in one year is 61!”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even fasters