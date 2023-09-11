F1 champion hits out at 'CHURLISH' Wolff over Verstappen claims

Shay Rogers

Damon Hill has criticised Toto Wolff for a lack of grace over comments he made at the Italian Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen broke the F1 record for most consecutive victories.

Wolff classed Verstappen’s record-breaking numbers as nothing more than ‘Wikipedia’ material that ‘nobody reads anyway’.

Hill believes the comments were impacted by Mercedes’ poor run of form, and the tough nature of leading a team that are failing to deliver the expected results.

Hill: Not very gracious

“It sounded a bit churlish and not very gracious, and unlike Toto because he's usually very sporting,” Hill told Sky Sports News.

“I think he's hurting a bit now. They know what it's like to be dominated and they didn't even get on the podium. They seem to be a bit stymied and can't seem to work out what to do, but who can?”

It’s highly likely that Verstappen will continue to haunt Wolff for the entirety of the 2023 season, until Mercedes can deliver a car capable of matching the Dutchman.

Having re-signed drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to new deals, Mercedes certainly has the talent behind the wheel to match Red Bull on their day.

