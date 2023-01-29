Alonso reveals BIG paddock secret as Schumacher tribute paid at ROC - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 29 January 2023 22:29

Only one driver on the grid has Sebastian Vettel's phone number, according to Fernando Alonso.

And the Spaniard has revealed who it is!

Ferrari to practice ONE THOUSAND pit stops

Yes, that's right: 1,000 pit stops before the 2023 season gets underway.

The Scuderia are going to be well-drilled so surely there's no excuses for any pit stop errors this time.

Hamilton on 'psychological rollercoaster' for F1 drivers

The psychological battle against the other 19 drivers on the grid is an element of F1 that sometimes doesn't get enough attention.

But Lewis Hamilton has been speaking about exactly that. Read more here...

Michael Schumacher tribute paid by Race of Champions winner

Michael Schumacher's son Mick lost to Mattias Ekstrom in the Race of Champions and the Swede admitted there was an extra tinge of emotion as he remembered beating Schumacher Sr. on two occasions previously in 2007 and 2009.

Vasseur's Whatsapp advice from Scuderia legend