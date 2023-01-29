Michael Schumacher tribute paid by ROC winner after Mick beaten in final

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 29 January 2023 14:52 - Updated: 16:22

Mick Schumacher just missed out on a maiden "Champion of Champions" crown on the snow and ice of at Pite Havsbad in Sweden as Mattias Ekstrom won a joint-record fourth Race of Champions.

The Swede overcame a fire in his car in the second heat to win after pipping Schumacher by a 3.5 tenths of a second in the opener.

Ekstrom joins Sebastian Loeb and Didier Auriol as a four-time winner of the race, and admitted there was an extra tinge of emotion beating Mick Schumacher, after defeating his father Michael on two occasions previously in 2007 and 2009.

"I had two finals against Michael when I was here, and it was very emotional to race against Mick," said Ekstrom.

"I know Michael so well, we had so many great battles. I had so many special moments with Michael and I am sure [Mick's] time is ahead of him."

Schumacher drove well all weekend and defeated compatriot and mentor Sebastian Vettel in the semi-final to make it through to contest the final.

"Congratulations to Mattias, he is an exceptional driver. I'm super proud of him and thankful for the kind words," said Schumacher.

Solbergs win Nations Cup

The father and son duo of Petter and Oliver Solberg claimed victory in the ROC Nations Cup for Team Norway, beating the Team All Stars pair of Thierry Neuville and reigning F2 Felipe Drugovich.

Neuville beat Solberg Sr. before both Oliver and Petter beat Drugovich, who started the week in the thirty degree heat of his home country Brazil. The younger Solberg then defeated Neuville to take the decisive win to retain the trophy for Team Norway.