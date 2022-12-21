Vettel and Schumacher reunite for Race of Champions

Sam Hall

Wednesday 21 December 2022 12:25

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher will reunite to race for Team Germany in January's Race of Champions.

The two drivers will partner for the third year in succession as they aim to return their country back to the top of the standings for the first time since 2018.

Team Germany is the most successful in the ROC Nations Cup with eight victories, six of this total scored by Vettel and Mick's seven-time F1 championship-winning father Michael Schumacher between 2007 and 2012.

For the second year in succession, the event will be run on snow and ice at Pite Havsbad in Sweden.

“It‘s great to be back at the Race Of Champions and to see all the drivers again," said Schumacher.

"Even better that Sebastian will be competing too, so that Team Germany can hopefully live up to the tradition of fighting for the title in the ROC Nations Cup.

"I’m really looking forward to driving on ice again, and to spending time and fighting battles with this impressive roster of drivers attending.”

The German pair will be joined by two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen, Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas, and Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich.

Former McLaren driver David Coulthard and three-time W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick will represent the United Kingdom.

“I’m delighted that Mick will be joining me at the Race Of Champions again – for my first race since my retirement from Formula 1," said Vettel.

"Neither of us has much experience on snow and ice so it was a steep learning curve in Sweden earlier this year.

"I ended up surprising myself by getting to the individual final against Sébastien Loeb [last year] and now I can’t wait to come back and team up with Mick to see if we can take Team Germany all the way to another ROC Nations Cup title.”