Race of Champions 2023: Nations Cup teams, drivers and draw
F1 News
Race of Champions 2023: Nations Cup teams, drivers and draw
The Race of Champions returns to the snow and ice of Pite Havsbad in Sweden this weekend with plenty of F1 interest.
Retiree last year Sebastian Vettel teams up with Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, whilst Valtteri Bottas makes his event debut after the Alfa Romeo driver withdrew in the build-up last year.
Former McLaren team-mates David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen are also involved.
The first day is the ROC Nations Cup, with 10 teams taking to the track to be crowned champions.
Here are the teams, and the draw for the event.
ROC Nations Cup teams
Team Germany - Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher
Team Finland - Mika Hakkinen and Valtteri Bottas
Team GB - David Coulthard and Jamie Chadwick
Team Norway - Petter Solberg and Oliver Solberg
Team France - Sébastien Loeb and Adrien Tambay
Team USA - Travis Pastrana and Tanner Foust
Team Nordic - Tom Kristensen and Felix Rosenqvist
Team All Stars - Felipe Drugovich and Thierry Neuville
Team Sweden - Johan Kristoffersson and Mattias Ekstrom
Team eROC - Lukas Blakeley and Jarno Opmeer
ROC Nations Cup draw
Round One
Team Finland vs Team eRoc
Team GB vs Team Germany
Quarter Finals
Team Norway vs Team France
Team Sweden vs Team Nordic
Team USA vs Team All Stars
Team Finland or Team eRoc vs Team GB or Team Germany