Race of Champions 2023: Nations Cup teams, drivers and draw

Ewan Gale

Saturday 28 January 2023 09:00

The Race of Champions returns to the snow and ice of Pite Havsbad in Sweden this weekend with plenty of F1 interest.

Retiree last year Sebastian Vettel teams up with Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, whilst Valtteri Bottas makes his event debut after the Alfa Romeo driver withdrew in the build-up last year.

Former McLaren team-mates David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen are also involved.

The first day is the ROC Nations Cup, with 10 teams taking to the track to be crowned champions.

Here are the teams, and the draw for the event.

ROC Nations Cup teams

Team Germany - Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher

Team Finland - Mika Hakkinen and Valtteri Bottas

Team GB - David Coulthard and Jamie Chadwick

Team Norway - Petter Solberg and Oliver Solberg

Team France - Sébastien Loeb and Adrien Tambay

Team USA - Travis Pastrana and Tanner Foust

Team Nordic - Tom Kristensen and Felix Rosenqvist

Team All Stars - Felipe Drugovich and Thierry Neuville

Team Sweden - Johan Kristoffersson and Mattias Ekstrom

Team eROC - Lukas Blakeley and Jarno Opmeer

ROC Nations Cup draw

Round One

Team Finland vs Team eRoc

Team GB vs Team Germany

Quarter Finals

Team Norway vs Team France

Team Sweden vs Team Nordic

Team USA vs Team All Stars

Team Finland or Team eRoc vs Team GB or Team Germany