Russell SNUBS Verstappen as Rosberg names next CURSE victim and makes Aston Martin Stroll DEMAND – GPFans F1 Recap
George Russell has snubbed Max Verstappen as the 'quickest' Formula 1 driver on the grid, instead opting to choose his Mercedes team-mate, Lewis Hamilton.
Rosberg names next victim of infamous CURSE
Nico Rosberg has acknowledged the ‘Rosberg curse’ and has set about making Max Verstappen his next victim after a historic run of dominance.
F1 champion DEMANDS that Aston Martin replace Stroll for 2024
Nico Rosberg has claimed that in order to compete long-term, Aston Martin needs to find a more capable second driver who can help push Fernando Alonso to his limits.
Vowles makes CANDID admission about Williams' F1 plans
James Vowles has admitted that it will be hard for Williams to stay ahead of their competitors in the rest of 2023, with no more updates on the horizon.
Red Bull boss shares heartwarming moment with former F1 star
Nearly twenty years on from their first points in Formula 1 at the 2005 Australian Grand Prix, Red Bull have come a long way since they bought Jaguar and took the sport by storm.
