Russell SNUBS Verstappen as 'quickest' driver on F1 grid

George Russell has snubbed Max Verstappen as the 'quickest' Formula 1 driver on the grid, instead opting to choose his Mercedes team-mate, Lewis Hamilton.

Many refer to seven-time world champion Hamilton as the GOAT (greatest of all time), thanks to his lengthy period of dominance with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020.

Russell became his team-mate at Mercedes in 2022, and both drivers have signed fresh contracts with the team to continue together until 2025.

The British driver pairing have shown strength on track, but have been hampered by struggles with the car as they come up against the ominously dominant Red Bull of Verstappen.

The Dutchman is seeking a third consecutive world championship win this year, a feat he is likely to accomplish after winning all but two races this season so far.

Russell: Hamilton is still the GOAT

Despite Verstappen's period of dominance, Russell has insisted that it is Hamilton who is still the quickest and the best on the grid.

In an interview with RaceFans, Russell said of his team-mate: “He’s obviously the greatest of all time. I learn a lot on and off the track from him.

“I think he’s still hungry for more. He’s hungry to try and win more races. I’m hungry to achieve that and beat him.

"Somebody asked me before, if Lewis wasn’t my team mate, who would I want it to be – and I said Max, because when I joined Mercedes Lewis was, and still is, the greatest driver of all time."

Lewis Hamilton is often called the F1 GOAT

Russell added: “You would define him as the quickest and the best on the grid and I’ve got the chance to go head-to-head with him still now week in, week out.

“So you want to put yourself against the best because I believe in myself and I want to prove to myself and the people around me what I’m capable of.

“You gain that respect by competing against the best in the business.”

