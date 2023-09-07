Red Bull boss shares heartwarming moment with former F1 star

Shay Rogers

Nearly twenty years on from their first points in Formula 1 at the 2005 Australian Grand Prix, Red Bull have come a long way since they bought Jaguar and took the sport by storm.

Now experiencing one of the most dominant periods in F1 history, not every race was a Sunday drive for the team just as they were starting out with rookie team boss Christian Horner.

Their debut season plateaued after a double points finish in their first race, but David Coulthard and Christian Horner still have fond memories of their first weekend together.

Horner: I was just thinking of the bonus

In a video posted by Oracle Red Bull Racing on Instagram, Coulthard and Horner are seen hugging and talking about their first race with the RB1 in the Silverstone pitlane.

Coulthard said: “I came, and I was happy with a fourth place, and I remember you gave me a hug. You held me so tight; I thought Christian’s really happy with the fourth place.”

“I was just thinking of bonus!" Horner replied. "I think we were all being paid on points at that point.”

“I think we all were at that stage!” Coulthard laughed.

Expect to see further content including former Red Bull drivers this weekend when they travel to the Nürburgring, with the recently retired four-time champion Sebastian Vettel set to drive the RB7.

Sadly, there will be no appearance from the injured Daniel Ricciardo who continues to recover from a broken wrist, with David Coulthard set to fill his boots driving the RB8.

