Wolff labelled 'SALTY' by Red Bull as Perez hints at EXIT and Sainz admits Ferrari confusion – GPFans F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 6 September 2023 23:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's recent dismissal of Max Verstappen's record-breaking ten consecutive Formula 1 Grand Prix wins has sparked some playful banter in the paddock.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez hints at Red Bull EXIT as Verstappen domination continues

Sergio Perez has admitted that he will ‘look for other alternatives’ to Red Bull in 2024 if he no longer feels he can ‘contribute’ to the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz admits confusion over Ferrari strategy that appears to favour ONE driver

Carlos Sainz Sr. has said the Ferrari strategy at the Italian Grand Prix was ‘curious’ after the team allowed Charles Leclerc to fight his son for position towards the end of the race.

➡️ READ MORE

Hulkenberg reveals SECOND 's**k my balls' moment with Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg has opened up on his improved relationship with Kevin Magnussen, after the pair famously clashed heads at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star Leclerc 'READY' for sensational Eurovision move

Charles Leclerc has teased Formula 1 fans after he took to social media to reveal that he is 'ready' to compete for Monaco in the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

➡️ READ MORE