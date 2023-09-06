Wolff labelled 'SALTY' by Red Bull as Perez hints at EXIT and Sainz admits Ferrari confusion – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Wolff labelled 'SALTY' by Red Bull as Perez hints at EXIT and Sainz admits Ferrari confusion – GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's recent dismissal of Max Verstappen's record-breaking ten consecutive Formula 1 Grand Prix wins has sparked some playful banter in the paddock.
➡️ READ MORE
Perez hints at Red Bull EXIT as Verstappen domination continues
Sergio Perez has admitted that he will ‘look for other alternatives’ to Red Bull in 2024 if he no longer feels he can ‘contribute’ to the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Sainz admits confusion over Ferrari strategy that appears to favour ONE driver
Carlos Sainz Sr. has said the Ferrari strategy at the Italian Grand Prix was ‘curious’ after the team allowed Charles Leclerc to fight his son for position towards the end of the race.
➡️ READ MORE
Hulkenberg reveals SECOND 's**k my balls' moment with Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg has opened up on his improved relationship with Kevin Magnussen, after the pair famously clashed heads at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star Leclerc 'READY' for sensational Eurovision move
Charles Leclerc has teased Formula 1 fans after he took to social media to reveal that he is 'ready' to compete for Monaco in the Eurovision Song Contest next year.
➡️ READ MORE