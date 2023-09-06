F1 star Leclerc 'READY' for sensational Eurovision move

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 6 September 2023 21:57

Charles Leclerc has teased Formula 1 fans after he took to social media to reveal that he is 'ready' to compete for Monaco in the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

Following a brief a hiatus from the competition since 2021, Monaco are eligible once again to compete in Eurovision.

The news comes as TV Monaco, a newly launched state channel, was confirmed as being under the umbrella of Monaco Media Diffusion – a member of the European Broadcasting Union – thus ensuring that Monaco are now eligible to compete in the event.

This therefore means that Monaco will now be hard at work finalising their entry for 2024 when the competition takes place in May next year.

And Leclerc has now thrown his name into the ring to represent his country after he replied to a post confirming the news that Monaco are eligible to compete in Eurovision, simply writing: "I'm ready."

I’m ready 🎤 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) September 5, 2023

Although the comment might be tongue-in-cheek from the Monegasque driver, there is currently no grand prix scheduled for Saturday 11 May when the final would take place.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1

Leclerc's musical talents

The 25-year-old has already showcased his talents at playing the piano, having released two of his own compositions already.

The first, entitled 'AUS23 (1:1)', was released in April and written around the time of the Australian Grand Prix. It features broken chords over synthesised strings.

Charles Leclerc is a man of many talents, both in music and sport

Leclerc's second song, meanwhile, was inspired by the Miami Grand Prix and is named 'MIA23 (1:2)'.

"The best way I found to slow down and disconnect from the racing world was music," Leclerc told Classic FM.

"I fell in love with this instrument straight away," he added. "I took a few lessons at the beginning to try and learn how to read music, which I did.

"But very quickly, I wanted to do my own songs - and that's how I started."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon reveals SECRET to his incredible defensive performances