Leclerc issues telling 'MISTAKES' warning over future rival

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has warned that soon-to-be Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman must be allowed to make mistakes if he is to succeed in the sport.

The 19-year-old recently announced he would be joining the pinnacle of motorsport, having signed a contract to drive for Haas F1 for the 2025 season.

Leclerc will remain on the grid next year with the Scuderia, joined by an exciting new team-mate - seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Monegasque, who, like Bearman, was aided in his journey into the sport through the Ferrari Driver Academy, praised the young stars potential.

Charles Leclerc triumphed this season with his first home win at the Monaco Grand Prix

Olievr Bearman will drive for Haas F1 Team in 2025

“I think he’s such an incredibly talented driver,” Leclerc told media.

“I think what you need in your first year is always very specific to each driver, because it also depends on how much preparation you’ve had before getting there. I think Ollie’s very well prepared and he has shown that in Jeddah when he jumped in the car and was straightaway very, very strong."

Leclerc's words of warning

Ahead of Bearman's entry into F1 however, Leclerc issued valuable advice to his future rival.

“One typical [piece of] advice that I will give him is to not put himself under too much pressure. He’s still very, very young and the speed, he has it. He has showed it several times.

“He’s not having an easy season as the team is struggling a little bit in Formula 2 – quite a lot, actually. But he’s incredibly fast and I have no doubt that he will be super fast in Formula 1.

“He just needs to take his time, make the mistakes that he needs to in order to learn and to become a better driver and not put yourself under too much pressure, because that’s where sometimes you can perform a little bit less [than] your optimum potential.”

