Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit
Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit
Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his move to Ferrari is a 'daunting' challenge ahead of his departure from Mercedes at the end of the season.
F1 fans will see Hamilton in Ferrari red for the start of the 2025 season as he and Mercedes part ways after more than a decade together.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo fuelled by critics as former principal delivers HARSH verdict
READ MORE: Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop
The Brit won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows, as he now looks to roll the dice on a Ferrari resurgence next season to obtain an elusive eighth.
Despite his previous success, Hamilton is all too aware that there will be a period of adaptation that will have its own hurdles.
“It’s going to be new," he told Sky Sports' Martin Brundle. "It’s also daunting because it’s new territory, it’s a new experience, and will be a challenge. But, you know, I love challenges.
“I expect it to be massively different. I mean, the two teams I’ve been with have been British teams. So I’m going into a completely different culture in Italy.
“If you think about us Brits," he continued. "We’re very quiet and more calm when you have success, when you have difficult days, everyone’s kind of more chilled out whereas Italians are much more emotional.
“It’s a much different culture. I don’t truly know what to expect but I have raced in Italy, so I expect it to be a huge amount different but special and unique in some ways.”
READ MORE: Verstappen reveals long-term VISION problems from infamous Hamilton crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen issues definitive verdict over Spain vs England Euro 2024 final
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit
- 2 hours ago
Newey hails 'SPECIAL' Ferrari at Goodwood Festival of Speed
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton and Mercedes backed as 'major THREAT' amid F1 revival
- Today 16:57
Former F1 team boss claims 'big chance' Perez leaves Red Bull this season
- Today 15:57
Horner stuns Goodwood crowd with brutally honest Red Bull admission
- Today 14:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep