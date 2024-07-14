close global

Hamilton opens up on 'DAUNTING' Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes exit

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that his move to Ferrari is a 'daunting' challenge ahead of his departure from Mercedes at the end of the season.

F1 fans will see Hamilton in Ferrari red for the start of the 2025 season as he and Mercedes part ways after more than a decade together.

The Brit won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows, as he now looks to roll the dice on a Ferrari resurgence next season to obtain an elusive eighth.

Despite his previous success, Hamilton is all too aware that there will be a period of adaptation that will have its own hurdles.

2024 will be Lewis Hamilton's final season with Mercedes
Fred Vasseur will hope that Hamilton take Ferrari back to winning ways

“It’s going to be new," he told Sky Sports' Martin Brundle. "It’s also daunting because it’s new territory, it’s a new experience, and will be a challenge. But, you know, I love challenges.

“I expect it to be massively different. I mean, the two teams I’ve been with have been British teams. So I’m going into a completely different culture in Italy.

“If you think about us Brits," he continued. "We’re very quiet and more calm when you have success, when you have difficult days, everyone’s kind of more chilled out whereas Italians are much more emotional.

“It’s a much different culture. I don’t truly know what to expect but I have raced in Italy, so I expect it to be a huge amount different but special and unique in some ways.”

