Hulkenberg reveals SECOND 's**k my balls' moment with Magnussen

Wednesday 6 September 2023 17:26 - Updated: 18:05

Nico Hulkenberg has opened up on his improved relationship with Kevin Magnussen, after the pair famously clashed heads at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

A Renault driver at the time, Hulkenberg was forced wide and onto the grass by current Haas teammate Magnussen, leading to the two clashing in Formula 1’s media pen after the race.

Decidedly unhappy with his on-track etiquette, the Hulk approached Magnussen to congratulate him for being “the most unsporting driver on the grid”, before the Dane fired back telling him to “s**k my balls, honey.”

Six years on from the incident, Hulkenberg has now revealed that there was a second exchange between the two, where the phrase was muttered once again.

Hulkenberg: He found that quite funny

“It’s healthy, it’s real. All the old 'schmear' from 2017 Hungary, it’s way past us,” he revealed to Tom Clarkson on Formula 1’s Beyond The Grid Podcast. “Actually, since last year we started to have a good relationship.

“So, Bahrain [2022], Sunday morning, drivers turn up on the grid, do the beginning of year photo with everyone and I stood in for Seb [Vettel].

“I approached him and then reached out my hand and gave him his exact words [from Hungary], into his face and he found that quite funny and amusing. We kind of started to have a relationship from there.”

Since joining Haas, the Hulk has outshone Magnussen on the track, currently leading 11-3 in the Qualifying head-to-head, and 8-6 on Sundays.

With confirmation that the two will continue as Haas drivers for 2024, expect to see their relationship blossom as they fight to bring the team closer to the front in F1's midfield battle.

