Sainz admits confusion over Ferrari strategy that appears to favour ONE driver

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 6 September 2023 06:57

Carlos Sainz Sr. has said the Ferrari strategy at the Italian Grand Prix was ‘curious’ after the team allowed Charles Leclerc to fight his son for position towards the end of the race.

Ferrari, which usually adopts a heavily team-focused mentality that does not allow for much battling between team-mates, chose to let Leclerc try his luck for a P3 finish at Monza; a privilege rarely afforded to Sainz.

This came after Sainz (Jnr) had fought hard to take pole position and then led the race for several laps before the indomitable Max Verstappen surged ahead. Sainz also later lost a place to Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate, Sergio Perez.

When it came to the chequered flag, Sainz had managed to hold onto third place, securing his first podium finish of the season so far.

In the past, Sainz has been told several times not to fight Leclerc when the latter held a higher position in the race, making the Scuderia’s decision in Monza all the more puzzling to his father.

After the race, Sainz Snr said he felt he knew how the race would play out when it came to Red Bull dominance and Leclerc putting up a fight.

Sainz: I didn't expect the last laps

Carlos Sainz managed P3 at the Italian Grand Prix

Despite acknowledging that he was ‘very happy’ with the result, the former racing driver added that his son has left to ‘ask’ what the strategies are for the team.

Sainz Snr told DAZN: “I more or less knew what the movie was going to be like, except maybe the last laps, which I didn’t expect.

“I knew that the two Red Bulls were going to arrive very strong, and that Charles was going to be there. It’s been a weekend to be very happy. From minute one he has been there and making a podium with Ferrari in Monza is a very good result.”

Speaking specifically on the team strategy, he added: “It’s curious. Sometimes they decide some things, sometimes others. It is he who has to ask and understand the strategies, why sometimes they can attack each other and other times not.

“I am left with the result and third place. Now that it has happened, I prefer it to be like this, without any type of order or anything. Deserved. Congratulations.”

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1