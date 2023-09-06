close global

Red Bull label Mercedes boss 'SALTY' after Verstappen comments

F1 News

Red Bull label Mercedes boss 'SALTY' after Verstappen comments

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's recent dismissal of Max Verstappen's record-breaking ten consecutive Formula 1 Grand Prix wins has sparked some playful banter in the paddock.

Wolff downplayed the achievement, deeming such statistics as 'unimportant' and suggesting that no one pays attention to them, quipping, "It is for Wikipedia, and nobody reads that anyway."

The Mercedes team principal argued that Lewis Hamilton had achieved seven consecutive race wins during his career because of the internal competition within the team. He explained: "Our situation was a little bit different because we had two guys fighting against each other within the team."

Red Bull mechanic, Calum Nicolas, took to Twitter to respond to Wolff's comments, labelling the Mercedes boss 'salty'.

While Red Bull will be celebrating their 14th race win of the season, Mercedes will be forced to stare at the 310-point gap to Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

