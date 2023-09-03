Former Ferrari driver backs Leclerc and Sainz to HALT Verstappen streak

Janice Kusters

Sunday 3 September 2023 11:57

Formula 1 veteran Giancarlo Fisichella has voiced his belief that Ferrari have the potential to keep Max Verstappen from achieving a record-breaking 10th win in a row at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Carlos Sainz Jr.'s pole position marks a momentous occasion for Formula 1 enthusiasts worldwide, but particularly for Italian racing aficionados who hold Ferrari close to their hearts.

Sainz managed to outpace championship leader Verstappen by a razor-thin margin of just 0.013 seconds.

The 15th round in the championship marks Ferrari's third pole position of the season. It's worth mentioning that Mercedes also secured a pole at the Hungary Grand Prix, leaving Red Bull to dominate the rest with 11 pole positions to their name.

Should the Spaniard manage to convert this pole into a victory, it would signify Ferrari's first win of the year. Leclerc secured pole positions earlier in the season in Azerbaijan and Belgium but concluded both races with third-place finishes.

Fisichella's confidence in the team's performance for race day was unmistakable in an interview with Viaplay. The seasoned F1 veteran appeared confident that one of the Ferrari drivers could put an end to Verstappen's winning streak, which the Italian seems to have grown quite tired of.

"Looking forward to tomorrow, and I hope to stop the Max March because it is really boring now (laughs). He is so strong, so quick, but he is beatable, why not?"

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Italian Grand Prix 2023 times as Ferrari take FAMOUS pole

Monza's Impact on Ferrari Drivers

Monza's unique atmosphere, coupled with the fervour of the passionate Tifosi, always adds an extraordinary dimension to the race, propelling Ferrari's drivers to deliver their best on home turf, but also putting them at risk of breaking under pressure.

Much like the Orange army, the Tifosi are celebrated (or perhaps notorious) for their dedication and passion.

When asked about the immense pressure of performing as a Ferrari driver in front of the home crowd, Fisichella, who wore the Prancing Horse colours in 2009, didn't mince words. "A lot of pressure," he confirmed.

"I remember in 2009 when I raced with Ferrari, it was amazing, yes it was extra power because all the Tifosi around here, they push you, but it's incredible."

READ MORE: Ferrari fans ECSTATIC as Sainz beats Verstappen in Monza qualifying