Ferrari fans ECSTATIC as Sainz beats Verstappen in Monza qualifying

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 2 September 2023 17:57

Carlos Sainz took an ecstatic pole position at the Italian Grand Prix after beating out Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc for the top spot.

The Spaniard delighted Ferrari fans with an incredible flying lap at the team’s home race, even running faster than the dominant Red Bulls to speed to pole position.

It wasn’t a smooth ride, as Sainz and team-mate Leclerc were both investigated briefly by the FIA for potentially driving too slowly on their out-laps, but luckily the stewards took no further action and Sainz was able to keep his well-earned pole position.

Sainz said the session was ‘intense’, and that he had goosebumps after crossing the line in front of thousands of euphoric Ferrari fans.

He told Sky Sports F1: “It’s been such an intense Qualifying, especially Q3 with all three went for it.

“We were all very very on the limit and in that last lap, just I knew I had some lap time to come in Ascari and Parabolica. I went for it and it worked well because I really pushed hard in that last lap.”

Carlos Sainz was the fastest of the lot at Monza

The Spaniard, who will be hoping to convert the position into a victory tomorrow, added: “Goosebumps since I crossed the finish line. The whole in-lap, watching the crowd and obviously getting out of the car and seeing this I haven’t stopped the goosebumps.

“It’s incredible, but in the hotel, arriving to the track, everywhere we go it’s just noise, support and encouragement. It’s the best feeling you can have as a driver [and] as an athlete.”

He was determined not to get too caught up in the moment, focusing on the race to take home key points and maybe even a win.

Sainz continued: “That’s the number one target [to win]. Tomorrow I’m going to give it everything to hold on to that P1.

“A good start, a good first stint and see if we can battle Max. Normally, in the long runs he is quicker, but I’m going to give it all.”

READ MORE: Brundle names the ONE F1 driver operating well above expectations