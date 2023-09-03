Verstappen PUNISHED by stewards as Perez admits 'game over' thoughts and team principal WARNS driver – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 3 September 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen has been hit with a pre-qualifying punishment by the FIA after it was determined that he was speeding while in the pitlane, with the world champion being fined €500 (£430).

Perez reveals 'GAME OVER' thought following red flag crash at Monza

Sergio Perez has admitted he knew it was 'game over' as he caught the gravel during FP2 at Monza, after the Mexican driver crashed out of the session.

F1 team principal insists driver has to 'EARN' place on 2024 grid

Williams team principal James Vowles has insisted that Logan Sargeant must 'earn' his place in Formula 1 next season, after the American has faced pressure over his future in the sport.

Wolff explains WHY Hamilton's contract was not signed earlier

Toto Wolff has admitted that Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes contract extension might have been finalised much quicker if not for the involvement of legal procedures.

Norris hails McLaren achievement as 'BEST EVER' in F1

Lando Norris has stated that the turnaround his McLaren team have shown in 2023 is one of the 'biggest ever seen in Formula 1'.

