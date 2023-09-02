Perez reveals 'GAME OVER' thought following red flag crash at Monza

Shay Rogers

Saturday 2 September 2023 07:57

Sergio Perez has admitted he knew it was 'game over' as he caught the gravel during FP2 at Monza, after the Mexican driver crashed out of the session.

The Red Bull driver ran wide through the infamous Parabolica, sliding his way through the gravel, before losing control and touching the barriers.

The Mexican would be left stranded, causing a red flag with just nine minutes to go in the session.

Despite the incident, Perez remained upbeat about the day's running ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

Perez positive despite crash

Sergio Perez was pleased with his day's work despite crashing late in FP2 at Monza

“I thought I had it under control, but then I just touched a little bit the gravel and that was game over,” he told Sky Sports after FP2. “It doesn’t look too bad to me, the damage. The hit was fairly small, so I don’t think we lost anything then at the end, I think two laps.”

His performances have shown slight signs of improvement, yet mistakes continue to occur, which will be impacting Red Bull from a cost cap standpoint.

“The positive is that the car is performing well. I’m feeling comfortable with it and I think we’re in a good position for the rest of the weekend.

“I really felt that we had a very strong Friday. This has been the best Friday in a while for us." he concluded.

An important Saturday lies ahead for Perez, at a track where the smallest of mistakes can make the biggest of differences in qualifying, as he attempts to back up team-mate Max Verstappen in his quest to win a record tenth consecutive race.

