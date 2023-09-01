Hamilton thanked for 'OPENING DOORS' as Verstappen issues 'X-RATED' response to Mercedes chief amid Ricciardo injury update – GPFans Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 1 September 2023 23:57

Max Verstappen has labelled Toto Wolff’s opinion that the Dutch driver 'has destroyed every single team-mate' that has driven alongside him as 'bull****'.

F1 driver THANKS Hamilton for 'opening doors' after Mercedes contract extension

Pierre Gasly has thanked seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for making it easier for young drivers coming through in Formula 1 to express themselves.

F1 team boss provides BLEAK Ricciardo injury update

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost has said that Daniel Ricciardo will not be in a Formula 1 car for 'two or three weeks' as he gave further details on the hand injury suffered by the Australian.

Hamilton set to BREAK Schumacher record with new Mercedes contract

Lewis Hamilton will break Michael Schumacher's record for consecutive seasons at the same Formula 1 team with his new contract extension.

Leclerc makes BOLD statement on Ferrari's chances of famous Monza win

Charles Leclerc has insisted that Max Verstappen can be beaten in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, though he admitted it will be a very difficult task.

