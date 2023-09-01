F1 team boss provides BLEAK Ricciardo injury update

Dan McCarthy

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost has said that Daniel Ricciardo will not be in a Formula 1 car for 'two or three weeks' as he gave further details on the hand injury suffered by the Australian.

Ricciardo suffered the injury at Zandvoort last week, crashing out in practice while trying to swerve compatriot Oscar Piastri at the banked turn three.

The crash saw him sustain a fracture to a metacarpal bone in his left hand and he was subsequently replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson in the Netherlands.

Lawson has retained his place at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, as Ricciardo continues to recuperate.

Ricciardo's injury update

Ricciardo's return to F1 has not gone to plan

Speaking to Sky Germany, Tost said that Ricciardo is still weeks away from being able to drive an F1 car, putting his participation in the upcoming races in Singapore and Japan in doubt.

He said: "He [Ricciardo] is doing alright according to the circumstances. I called him, he is still in Barcelona but is already getting physical therapy treatments there.

"We now have to see how fast the healing process is, we can’t say anything in advance, we need a few more days to get a good view on the process.

"I hope it’s only a matter of weeks, hopefully not too many but we are for sure not going to see him in the car in the next two to three weeks. But we will see."

Ricciardo replaced Nyck de Vries ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing 13th on his return to the cockpit for the first time since being dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022.

He then finished 16th in Belgium before last weekend's Zandvoort incident and now Ricciardo looks set for a further spell on the sidelines.

