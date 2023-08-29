Marko reveals Ricciardo RETURN timeline after 'complicated' injury

Lauren Sneath

Helmut Marko has said that Daniel Ricciardo will miss at least the next two F1 races in Italy and Singapore as the Australian driver’s injury is ‘complicated’ and needs time to heal.

Ricciardo injured his left hand during the second practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The AlphaTauri driver swerved to avoid a collision with fellow Australian Oscar Piastri in the McLaren at turn three, who had stopped seconds earlier.

While Ricciardo managed to avoid seriously damaging his car after it hit the barrier, the driver sustained a fracture to a metacarpal bone in his left hand thanks to the kickback through the machinery.

The driver later revealed that he had undergone surgery for the break, sharing a photograph on Instagram of him in hospital.

In the post, he wrote: "Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that's pretty cool. Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain't a setback, just all part of the comeback."

Marko: It looks bad for the next two races

Now, Red Bull and AlphaTauri adviser Helmut Marko has admitted that Ricciardo’s injury is ‘complicated’ and put a projected timescale on his return to the track.

Marko told Sky Sports Germany: “Unfortunately, the fracture is complicated. It’s not a straight fracture. In all likelihood, the AlphaTauri driver will also miss the next two races in Italy and Singapore.

“We will get confirmation from the doctor, but it looks bad for the next two races.”

Ricciardo was replaced at the Dutch Grand Prix by reserve driver Liam Lawson, who now looks set to fill his boots for the next two races.

