Wolff's F1 verdict draws X-RATED response from Verstappen

Max Verstappen has labelled Toto Wolff’s opinion that the Dutch driver 'has destroyed every single team-mate' that has driven alongside him as 'bull****'.

The two-time world champion currently dominates the Formula 1 drivers’ championship, 138 points ahead of his Red Bull team-mate in second place.

And Wolff has expressed his confusion regarding the performances from the Mexican driver, placing it on Verstappen’s own dominance.

“We have seen it all these years, Checo is a grand prix winner - a multiple grand prix winner, so I cannot comprehend," Wolff said to media including RacingNews365.com. “We’ve seen that Max has destroyed every single team-mate that was with him.

"Whether it is his ability to create a car around himself that is just very tricky to control, but fast when you can [control it], and that creates those gaps."

Verstappen’s Response

In response, Verstappen fired back at the Mercedes team principal, dismissing his remarks as 'bull**** comments.'

“It’s not like that, I just drive the car the fastest way possible. I’m not there to tell the guys [to] give me more because that’s how I like it," Verstappen said. “I just say to design me the fastest car and I’ll drive around that because every single year, every car drives a little bit differently.

“People ask 'what is your driving style?' My driving style is not something particular. I adapt to what I need for the car to go quick. For me, what is very important is that you are able to adapt your driving style to what the car needs.”

