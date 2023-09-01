Leclerc makes BOLD statement on Ferrari's chances of famous Monza win

Dan McCarthy

Charles Leclerc has insisted that Max Verstappen can be beaten in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, though he admitted it will be a very difficult task.

Red Bull and Verstappen picked up where they left off following the summer break at Zandvoort last weekend, with the Dutchman delighting his home fans with victory in a chaotic race.

It continued the Austrian team's monopolisation of the 2023 season, with Christian Horner and co still unbeaten after 13 races.

Now, the F1 paddock makes the short journey across Europe to Monza where Ferrari will be roared on by the passionate Tifosi, who are waiting for their first home win since 2019 when Leclerc edged out then-Mercedes racer Valtteri Bottas.

Leclerc has tasted success at the high-speed Monza before

And, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the race, Leclerc said he and his team have to believe they can get the better of the dominant Dutchman and are hoping to harness the energy of their fans.

"Max Verstappen can be beaten, we proved it last year of course," he said. "Now the gap is big, it can't be closed this season. But every time I lower the visor of my helmet, I believe.

"It will be very difficult to repeat the victory of 2019, with this Red Bull: we will do everything, of course, and then the push of the fans. Anything can happen at Monza, the last few years have shown that the fastest car doesn't always win.

"You do not get used to this atmosphere, seeing so many fans waiting for us in a difficult season for the team gives us a boost. We hope for a good weekend for them. There is always a special feeling here at Monza, I hope to see as much red in the stands as ever."

The Scuderia's last win in any race came in the Austrian Grand Prix just over a year ago, with Fred Vasseur's team having to settle for occasional podiums in 2023.

