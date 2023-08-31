Dan Ripley

Thursday 31 August 2023 00:27

George Russell has said that Nyck de Vries was treated unfairly by Helmut Marko and the Red Bull team.

Aston Martin announce Monza REPLACEMENT for Stroll

Aston Martin have announced that reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will take part in free practice 1 at the Italian Grand Prix, in place of Lance Stroll.

Perez admits pressure of poor results impacted his racing

Sergio Perez has spoken out on the pressure he was under at the beginning of the F1 2023 season, as he emerged as the only potential contender to a dominant Max Verstappen.

Aston Martin boss reveals how team will fight for WIN for rest of F1 season

Aston Martin will bring yet more upgrades to the Italian Grand Prix, team principal Mike Krack has said, as he insisted the team would not ‘loosen up’ on improving the car this season while vying for a race victory.

Hamilton reveals 'EXTREME DIET' after weight gain over summer break

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how he had to go on an 'extreme diet' in order to cut 11lbs in just seven days before the restart of the Formula 1 season, after eating too much over the summer break.

