Aston Martin announce Monza REPLACEMENT for Stroll

Aston Martin have announced that reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will take part in free practice 1 at the Italian Grand Prix, in place of Lance Stroll.

Stroll has struggled this season to keep up with his esteemed team-mate Fernando Alonso, who has managed to achieve seven podium finishes in the first 13 races of the season.

In comparison, Stroll hasn't managed a single podium and is currently sat in ninth position in the drivers' world championship, whilst the 42-year-old Alonso is in third 121 points ahead of Stroll.

Despite this, Aston Martin are happy with Stroll, and will be hoping he can push them towards a top-two finish in the constructors' championship as the season goes on.

This appearance for Drugovich is simply mandatory, as all teams are required to give their reserve drivers at least two practice sessions.

The Brazilian-Italian hasn't appeared in F1 since he took part in testing in Bahrain at the start of the season, when he was required to step for Stroll after the Canadian suffered a cycling injury.

“Since Bahrain, I have covered many more kilometers in an F1 car, so I understand even better how I can offer valuable feedback," Drugovich told AS.

Could Drugovich be Alonso's Aston Martin team-mate in the future?

Drugovich won the F2 championship at Monza last season

Of course, Drugovich will be desperate to impress his Aston Martin team, with the hope that one day they may see him as the natural replacement to either Stroll or Alonso if one of them decides to move on.

Monza was where he won his Formula 2 title last year, and he will be hoping those memories will help him to perform well in the car and impress the team.

“I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the AMR23 again," he continued.

"The car felt great when I drove it in pre-season testing and it will be fascinating to see how it has improved since then. I've spent a lot of time in the simulator, helping to develop the car, so understanding how that relates to reality will also be very valuable."

