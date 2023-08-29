F1 drivers clash off track as Wolff questions BIZARRE issue and Ricciardo gives injury update – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 29 August 2023 00:27

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were involved in a playful incident ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix as they took to the stage at the Zandvoort fan zone.

Wolff questions Red Bull's 'BIZARRE' Verstappen and Perez issue

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted the staggering gap in qualifying performance between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at Red Bull is 'bizarre'.

Ricciardo provides injury update after undergoing surgery for broken hand

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he has undergone surgery on his hand after suffering broken hand during free practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Leclerc bullish over Ferrari pitstop BLUNDER at Dutch GP

Charles Leclerc has refused to criticise Ferrari for their early pitstop blunder at the Dutch Grand Prix, having made the decision to change tyres himself.

F1 Safety Car nearly ran OUT OF FUEL admits driver

Legendary safety car driver Bernd Maylander has revealed that the safety car almost ran out of fuel during the 2007 Japanese Grand Prix.

