F1 stars CLASH in off-track incident at Dutch Grand Prix

Luis Raya

Monday 28 August 2023 08:57

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were involved in a playful incident ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix as they took to the stage at the Zandvoort fan zone.

The summer break is over and the drivers have returned not only to racing, but also to fulfilling their off-track obligations, including press conferences, interviews and spending some time with the fans.

The Haas drivers were warmly welcomed to Zandvoort, where they had a great time at the fan zone in front of thousands of fans. Hulkenberg and Magnussen came out with two giant inflatable balls, where the Danish driver could not resist throwing his ball at his team-mate's head.

The two drivers also talked about their expectations for the weekend and handed out caps and shirts to the fans who were present.

Fun at the Fan Zone 🧡



Huge crowds at Zandvoort - thanks for coming to see us!#HaasF1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/fYsky9QdiW — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 27, 2023

F1 team-mates in 2024

Haas have named an unchanged driver line-up for the 2024 season, meaning that both Hulkenberg and Magnussen will remain as team-mates for another year at least

The announcement was made on Thursday that their line-up will stay the same with team principal Guenther Steiner happy to go into the next season with the same drivers.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula 1 and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward,” said Steiner in a statement.

“Kevin is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I’m delighted he’ll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colours. With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie and his knowledge and experience of our organisation pairs very well with that too.”

