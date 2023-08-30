Luis Raya

Ferrari and Mercedes deny that Alpine is so far behind in terms of engine performance and refuse to rebalance the power unit performance.

Formula 1 has frozen the engines until 2026, allowing manufacturers to make modifications to their power units solely for the purpose of enhancing reliability.

It's been a controversial topic of discussion among the teams, resulting in some clashes during the Formula 1 Commission meeting at the Belgian Grand Prix, during which Alpine inquired if an agreement could be reached to rebalance the performance of power units. The French team asserted that their power unit supplier, Renault, lags behind Ferrari, Mercedes, and Honda by 30hp (horsepower).

According to the regulations, a rebalancing could only take place if a team had more than a 3 per cent performance deficit. Ferrari was the first team to question the extent of the problem, with Fred Vasseur claiming he did not believe they were as far off as they were claiming.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has now aligned himself with Vasseur's point of view, saying that Alpine is not beyond the 3 per cent margin and that Renault needs to address their issue independently.

"We can't invent regulations on the fly just because someone is struggling," he said, as quoted by Motorsport.com.

"So, if you're going to change them for the next cycle, then fine, but I think with the 3 per cent we all agree, and we can't afford to let them tinker with the PU or give them more fuel flow or any of these things.

"Let them work on it, it would be the same for us, maybe in three years I'll be eating my words. Solve it yourself."

Two podiums for Alpine this season despite chaotic situation

Gasly secured Alpine's second podium of the season at the Dutch Grand Prix

After the departure of key figures like Otmar Szafnauer, Laurent Rossi, Alan Permane, and Pat Fry, Alpine is undergoing significant internal restructuring, and the team's future is somewhat uncertain as its direction remains unclear.

There have even been rumours suggesting the team's potential exit from Formula 1, similar to Toyota in the past.

Amid the team's chaotic situation, Pierre Gasly achieved Alpine's second podium of the season at the Dutch Grand Prix, following Esteban Ocon's podium in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alpine are currently sixth in the constructors' championship, lagging behind teams like McLaren and Ferrari in terms of performance. Improvements during the latter half of the season will be crucial if it wishes to start resurrecting its challenge to the top teams.

