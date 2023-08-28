Horner admits 'special' feeling over Verstappen's REMARKABLE F1 record

Sam Cook

Monday 28 August 2023 19:27

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken of the immense pride he feels for his driver Max Verstappen, whose victory in front of his home fans at the Dutch Grand Prix equalled the record for the most amount of consecutive race wins.

Verstappen is the second of Horner's Red Bull drivers to have reached nine consecutive race wins, after Sebastian Vettel achieved the feat in 2013.

Both men share the record with Alberto Ascari, who also managed to win nine races that he started in a row in the 1950s.

Verstappen will be looking to go one better than Vettel and Ascari next weekend, when Formula 1 heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

Either way, Horner is ecstatic for the Dutchman. “What a race! So difficult with the conditions, rain on/off on/off. Max did an amazing job, really incredible drive," he told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

"The first pit-stop, and then having to come back through the field with some staying out on slicks, some going to the inters. Then getting through a part of the race that everything is settled down, he was able to build a lead and had everything under control. Checo making massive progress as well from seventh on the grid.

"Then the rain came, and we knew it was coming, then the stoppage. Of course, when you’re at the front, you can only lose. A great restart and managed to close out the race. Just very disappointed we didn’t have Checo up there with that five-second penalty."

Horner: Verstappen record is remarkable

Verstappen has won 11 of the 13 races in 2023, and is on his way to winning a third consecutive world championship

Verstappen's Red Bull career is getting close to exceeding that of Vettel, and not just in terms of consecutive race wins.

He is well on the way to winning his third consecutive world championship title, whilst Vettel managed to rack up four in a row between 2010-2013.

Verstappen is now also up to 46 race wins at the age of 25, whilst Vettel managed 53 across his whole career.

Comparisons between the two are always likely to come, with both drivers driving a dominant Red Bull car in the peak of their respective careers.

Horner, however, is just focused on celebrating the present. “It’s remarkable," he continued.

"The expectation on him, you guys have been here and witnessing just how much noise and support that he’s had. Everybody feels that, we all feel that within the team. Watching him on the grid, keeping himself in the zone, being able to distance himself from it and focus on getting the job done is truly truly impressive.

"To match Sebastian’s record of nine straight victories, the fact that we’ve achieved it twice now as a team, is something very very special to us."

